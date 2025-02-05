'We'll be closed for two or three weeks' says Milton Keynes Museum boss after this morning's fire

Firefighters were called to Milton Keynes museum just after 2am

The boss of MK Museum has spoken out about the fire that broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Museum director Bill Griffiths has thanked and praised the “superb” firefighter, who prevented the blaze from spreading and becoming much more serious.

Crews were called to the Wolverton museum just after 2am today (Wednesday). The blaze was in the area occupied by the Communications Gallery, which houses the popular telephone section.

Mr Griffths said: “Firefighters were quickly on the scene, and though a small amount of interactables were lost, fortunately no artefact has been damaged.

"We are incredibly grateful to the fire crews who worked so hard overnight, and currently remain on site damping down. They have been superb.

Last month the museum celebrated its 58th birthday with the opening of a grand new gallery.

“It is incredibly sad to have this happen at any time, but coming so close to the launch of our new gallery is particularly upsetting,” said Mr Griffiths.

He added: “While it is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, we believe it is likely electrical. We’ll only be able to confirm that once an investigation has been completed.

“I'd like to thank everyone for their well wishes... The museum is at the heart of the community, and we've been buoyed by the volume of support we've received throughout the night and this morning.”

The museum will be closed for the clean-up and repairs, but is expected to re-open within two to three weeks.