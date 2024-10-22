'We're living in dangerous and hopeless conditions' claim mums in Milton Keynes council's new homeless hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Single mums placed in the city’s newly-open homeless hotel are complaining of living in dangerous and overcrowded conditions.

MK City Council opened Harben House in Newport Pagnell early this month as short-term temporary accommodation for homeless households of one adult and one child or single people.

But already the seemingly perfect plan has hit snags and the first couple of dozen occupants are far from happy.

Many of them were taken from “perfectly good” temporary accomodation – houses or flats on city estates – and are now living in single hotel rooms with their child or children.

There are signs warning of asbestos at Newport Pagnell's Harben House hotel for homeless mums in Milton Keynes

They say there is nowheree for the little ones to play safely, no stair gates and no ‘baby-proofing’ in place.

Already there have been two accidents where toddlers have needed to go to hospital. One fell down the unrpotected stairs and the other hit her head against the hotel’s glass coffee table..

Now, to cap it all, the top floor of the building has been closed off while workmen remove asbestos from it. Mums have been hurriedly switched to other rooms, but are still worried about their youngsters breathing in the potentially deadly dust.

The Citizen has been sent photos showing areas screened off with plastic sheeting and signs warning asbestos is present.

"It’s hell here,” said one mum. “ We just don’t feel safe... It’s not is a suitable place for babies and young children.”

She was previously living happily with her baby after being placed by the council in a two-bed temporary property on a city estate. But she says she was suddenly given very short notice to move out, with the explanation the private owner wanted to sell.

"But when I spoke to him, this wasn’t true. The council just wanted me at Harben House,” she claims.

Now the mum is living in a “tiny” room, with a single bed, a travel cot and no room for her baby to crawl around.

Another mum has two children under the age of two and is also crammed into one room.

She said: “I was moved from a two-bed maisonette, which was temporary accomodation from the council, to this place… We’re all in the same room and there’s nowhere for my children to play. I have to strap them in their buggies indoors to keep them safe.”

All of the occupants, which include pregnant women and people suffering mental health problems, are “deeply worried” that asbestos is being removed above their heads, she said.

The Tickford Street hotel already has a history of controversy. Last year it was given a multi-million pound government contract to house 200 asylum seekers. But it was closed after an investigation revealed the place was being managed by a director with a criminal conviction for fraud.

The Citizen asked the council about the latest concerns. A spokesperson said: “We’ve taken independent health and safety advice that confirmed the building is completely safe while work takes place in certain restricted areas.

“There is massive demand for housing locally, and the hotel is a temporary place for small families to stay while we support them to find housing. Sometimes we may need to move people within temporary properties and we try to give as much notice as we can. We do appreciate people’s flexibility where the notice is short.”