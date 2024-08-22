'We're on hand to support you with your GCSE results' says Milton Keynes College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff from Milton Keynes College are ready to support the thousands of young people in Milton Keynes receiving their GCSE and Level 2 BTEC results today.

From today (Thursday) until September 3, the College is hosting a series of ‘Advisory Days’ at its Chaffron Way campus where anyone can come in with their results and discuss their options.

Tutors from every subject will be on hand to talk to students about the courses available, and support staff will be there to discuss learners’ additional needs, language support, financial help and a range of other topics.

Sally Alexander, CEO and Group Principal of Milton Keynes College Group said: “Today is of course very important for the young people of Milton Keynes, and we’re here to support them and talk them through their options. We have a huge range of choices available for school leavers at Milton Keynes College, from BTECs to T Levels and A Levels to Apprenticeships. There’s also our Skills Academy which is a fantastic option for students who need additional support before they can progress onto further study or into the world of work.”

Alex Pollard with his tutor Jalene Morris at Milton Keynes College

She added: “We want to invite anyone receiving their GCSE results today to come along to one of our Advisory Days. For the next two weeks, we’ll be here to talk to students and helping them find their best next steps. I’d encourage anyone who’s not sure how to move forward after their results to book on one of our Advisory Days to find out how we can help.”

Some of the College’s own students have received GCSE results today, for resits in English and Maths GCSEs. 99% of learners resitting English GCSE achieved a pass grade, while 98% of those resitting maths GCSE achieved a pass grade.

Alex Pollard, an Applied Sciences student at the College, initially achieved a grade 2 at English GCSE and has now achieved a fantastic grade 7 after resitting at MK College. Alex will continue onto the second year of his course, subsequently aiming to study forensics at university. Alex said: “I don’t usually get nervous about these things, but when I found out I got a grade 7, I was so excited! My ultimate goal is to be an astronaut, and this result will help me to get closer to that dream.”

Sally Alexander said: “After resitting their English and Maths GCSEs with us this year, there are now 371 more young people in Milton Keynes with a high grade in these subjects who didn’t achieve this last year."

We’re extremely proud of our learners who will now have more options available to them in terms of further study and employment, and of course of our tutors and support staff for their hard work and dedication in helping our learners to achieve”.

For more information and to book an appointment, you can visit here.

Milton Keynes College Group is proud to welcome learners of all levels and deliver excellent standards of education in all areas. Milton Keynes College, South Central Institute of Technology (SCIoT) and MKC Commercial offer a full range of qualifications, study programmes, apprenticeships and Higher Education to full and part-time students.