Westlife fans can watch their Wembley concert live - at cinemas in Milton Keynes

The concert will be broadcast live via satellite into the city’s Cineworld and ODEON cinemas on Saturday August 6.

Westlife, who are the UK’s biggest-selling album group of the 21st century, will perform hits from their highly anticipated Wild Dreams tour, including Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up, and If I Let You Go.

Now Irish heart-throbs Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian are inviting fans who couldn’t get concert tickets to gather in their local cinema and share the live experience.

Westlife's concert will be screened live in cinemas

They said: “Without a doubt, Wembley stadium will be a career high and a real ‘pinch yourself’ moment in our lives.

“August 6th will be the biggest show we have ever undertaken in the UK and all under the arch of one of the world’s most iconic venues. To now announce that the show will be screened live in cinemas right across the UK, Ireland and Europe, allowing our fans who won’t be there on the night to enjoy it in real time too is something really special for us.

“We will be giving Wembley everything we’ve got on the night with all of our greatest hits included .. It really is going to be incredible.”

The screenings, called Westlife – Live From Wembley Stadium. will be presented by CinemaLive, who are leading producers and distributors of event cinema.

Since Westlife more than 20 years ago, they have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seve singles enter the UK chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.

Overall, the band have had 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles, and 33 No.1 albums worldwide.

As a live act, they have sold 5 million concert tickets worldwide.

Westlife – Live From Wembley Stadium, distributed by CinemaLive, will be broadcast at 8:30pm on August 6 and there will be encore screenings at 3pm in cinemas on Sunday 7th August.