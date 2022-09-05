Wetherspoons pubs in Milton Keynes to slash prices on all food and drink - but only for a day

The move is to mark Tax Equality Day and will take place on Thursday September 15.

It will highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry, say the pub chain’s bosses.

And it means that a customer spending, for example, £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on the day.

The Moon Under Water at CMK is one of three Wetherspoons pubs in Milton Keynes

The chain has three pubs in MK – The Moon Under Water in Xscape, Wetherspoons in Midsummer Boulevard’s Bouverie Square and Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party in Queensway, Bletchley.

Currently all food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

Wetherspoons is calling for a “fair and equitable” tax system.

Captain Ridley’s Shooting Party manager Jessica Spooner, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages they have with supermarkets. It doesn’t make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

“We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets.”

The discount scheme will be held at 870 Wetherspoons pubs throughout the UK. But in Scotland it will only apply to food and not alcohol due to licensing regulations.