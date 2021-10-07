Wetherspoons to hold 12-day beer festival at its 3 pubs in Milton Keynes - with ultra cheap prices

A selection of up to 20 British and Irish real ales will be available at all three Wetherspoon pubs in Milton

Keynes during their 12-day real-ale festival.

The Moon Under Water in Xscape, Wetherspoons in Bouverie Square on Midsummer Boulevard and Captain Ridley's Shooting Party in Bletchley will each be hosting the festival from Wednesday October 20 to Sunday October 31.

Some of the beers on offer during the festival

The beers on offer include Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow,

Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewer Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

They will each cost £1.99 a pint.

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers. There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub.

The flavours include blackberry, coffee and juniper berry.

Moon Under Water manager Victoria Pallett said: "The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales. It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12 day period at great value for money prices."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.