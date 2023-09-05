News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

'We've hit the ground running' says Suez as new £300m waste contract begins in Milton Keynes

The company is tasked with emptying the city’s 300,000 new wheelie bins
By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Suez UK bosses have said how they are ready to “hit the ground running” as MK’s new wheelie bin scheme launched this week.

The company has replaced Serco and been given a new five year municipal collection and street cleansing contract with Milton Keynes City Council. This includes emptying all 300,000 of the city’s new bins.

The contract has the possibility of a five year extension and is valued at £300m over the full 10 years.

Some of the Suez team pose with their new vehicles in Milton KeynesSome of the Suez team pose with their new vehicles in Milton Keynes
Some of the Suez team pose with their new vehicles in Milton Keynes
Most Popular

Suez spoke to online magazine Letsrecycle.com this week, describing how it had welcomed and trained 250 additional employees in readiness for the task ahead.

They will collect waste from around 119,000 households across Milton Keynes and will also be responsible for keeping streets clean and maintaining council- owned green spaces and play areas.

Suez is running an “ultra-modern” fleet of 65 refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) as well as a further 64 vehicles allocated for street cleansing and grounds maintenance .

Each vehicle is equipped with 360-degree cameras on board to improve safety and record any issues, and there are electric bin lifts to cut fuel consumption and emissions.

Daniel Gillert, Suez UK’s regional business manager told Letsrecycle.com: “Today marks a major milestone as we announce the start of a brand-new waste and environmental services contract for Milton Keynes city council. After a very comprehensive mobilisation period over the summer, which saw the arrival of new state-of-the-art vehicles and 250 new staff members at SUEZ, we’re all excited about what the future will bring for us here in Milton Keynes and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Related topics:Milton KeynesSerco