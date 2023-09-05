Watch more videos on Shots!

Suez UK bosses have said how they are ready to “hit the ground running” as MK’s new wheelie bin scheme launched this week.

The company has replaced Serco and been given a new five year municipal collection and street cleansing contract with Milton Keynes City Council. This includes emptying all 300,000 of the city’s new bins.

The contract has the possibility of a five year extension and is valued at £300m over the full 10 years.

Suez spoke to online magazine Letsrecycle.com this week, describing how it had welcomed and trained 250 additional employees in readiness for the task ahead.

They will collect waste from around 119,000 households across Milton Keynes and will also be responsible for keeping streets clean and maintaining council- owned green spaces and play areas.

Suez is running an “ultra-modern” fleet of 65 refuse collection vehicles (RCVs) as well as a further 64 vehicles allocated for street cleansing and grounds maintenance .

Each vehicle is equipped with 360-degree cameras on board to improve safety and record any issues, and there are electric bin lifts to cut fuel consumption and emissions.