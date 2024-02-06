'We've lived for six years without a shop' complain residents on one of biggest estates Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An estate that boasts thousands of new homes, three new schools and a state-of-the-art health centre still does not have a single shop for residents to buy staples such as bread and milk.

Whitehouse Park, part of the Western Expansion area for MK. has almost reached its target of 6,500 homes and some of the families have been living there for six years.

But for all that time they have had no local shop and no community centre.

Despite promises from developers L&Q and Milton Keynes City Council that plans are underway to provide these amenities, nothing has materialised,

"It is, frankly, astonishing that such a large expansion of Milton Keynes can proceed as it is with thousands of people resident in an area where there are not even the most basic of amenities, said resident Vinnie Muñoz.

When families moved in, they say they were promised a ‘mini high street’ with a pub, supermarket and retail units. They have protestd regularly but it has made no difference, they say.

"We are living on an estate with absolutely woeful amenities,” said one resident. “It’s a shocking example of planning and organisation for a city hoping to expand and attract people.”

Another said: “Access to basic essentials such as bread and milk is surely a bare minimum for any residential area of any size and even more so one which is so big.”

Two years ago, the Citizen asked L&Q when the shops on Whitehouse Park would be built. A spokesperson for the company told us then: "We are working with our partners Milton Keynes Council on designs for the High Street. Once they are agreed we will progress detailed designs and layouts, and all parties are keen to move things forward.”

A year ago, we asked L&Q what progress had been made, as it seemed the detailed proposals had not yet even been submitted to the council.

Their spokesperson said at the time: “We have been working closely with the local authority preparing The Design Code for approval.”

But they added: “The amenities to be provided can only be delivered when the proper commercial environment exists to make them viable. We are clear with our ambition to deliver a thriving High Street but at the same time we need to ensure all the delivery circumstances are correct.

“We have delivered the infrastructure in advance to service the retail area.”

Meanwhile, in January 2023, MK City Council said it remained in contact with L&Q and was “encouraging them to bring forward detailed proposals.”

Six months later, in July, L&Q said the Design Code was with MKC for approval and it was hoped it would get get resolved “soon”.

This week, frustrated Vinnie Muñoz emailed L&Q bosses directly to ask why there was a delay.

A director replied to him, saying the Design Code had not yet been approved.

But he said the company had recently obtained planning permission for a temporary shop in Whitehouse.

“We are working on the procurement of the unit and have tendered the “civils” work needed to deliver,” he added.

