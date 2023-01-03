'We’ve made a bit of a mess' admits Milton Keynes hospital director following staff Christmas bonus blunder

An incentive to entice hospital staff work work extra night shifts has backfired at MK Hospital.

Bosses promised a number of workers they would receive a bonus of up to £300 if they took on up to 10 extra shifts in the run up to Christmas.

But some of the staff who took up the offer have now been told they have to pay their bonus back – because the hospital now says they were not eligible.

MKUH

To rub salt in the wound, the bonus was taxable, so some did not receive the full amount promised anyway.

The move has been hailed as unfair and cruel during the festive season and cost of living crisis.

Hospital chief executive Joe Harrison and director of corporate affairs Kate Jarman have now both apologised.

Professor Harrison, whose salary is £210,000 a year, wrote on Twitter: “Really sorry we have got this wrong. We will make sure we minimise the financial impact for those affected and will change this scheme to make it easier to use and administrate in future.”

His tweet has been viewed 32,100 times.

Kate Jarman wrote: “We’ve made a bit of a mess of an additional shift payment that’s affected a small number of people’s pay.”

She added: "if you’re affected you’ll already know. So so sorry this has happened. We are unpicking exactly how it did but it’s really upset & angered those affected completely understandably.”

The blunder follows recent news that the hospital spent £3.7m on agency nurses last year because it is so hard to get enough staff to cover shifts.

