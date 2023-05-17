An established city community project ha revealed shocking details about the ‘furniture poverty’ that is blighting Milton Keynes.

For many years Reuse MK has been collecting unwanted and donated furniture and household goods, storing them in its warehouse on Kiln Farm and then donating them to people in need as the ultimate recycling service.

Items are also available for the general public to buy at low cost.

Children are sleeping on the floor because there is no money for beds

But the cost of living crisis has meant Reuse is busier than ever before. Currently people are struggling massively to buy food, let alone a table to put in on, said Reuse co-founder John Mann.

Even worse, many families cannot even afford basic beds to sleep on.

"Working at the Reuse, we see large numbers of people who have learning difficulties, poor mental health, ex military, or people who have been homeless, just entered social housing and have nothing,” he said.

"There is no support to provide them with the essentials to just be comfortable.

Reuse is tackling furniture poverty in Milton Keynes

"We have seen far too many children sleeping on rugs, grown men sleeping on camping chairs, women sleeping in bath tubs, all because they don’t have access to a bed.

"This has a massive impact on their mental health, which can lead to debt, isolation and depression.”

John added: “Reuse is a lifeline to many. We aim to support those in need with items that many people take for granted. But we can't do it without the help of our wonderful community and supporting retailers.”

The definition of furniture poverty is a household not having the very basic furniture required to live a comfortable life. This could be a bed, washing machine, cooker or fridge, for example.

Reuse is situated in Burners Lane, close to MK Food Bank, but, unlike the food bank, it’s not a household name in MK.

“The research is always focused on food or energy poverty, but furniture poverty is never considered,” said John. "Foodbanks are a fantastic support for people, but if those people don’t have access to a cooker or a fridge, then what do they do?”