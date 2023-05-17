News you can trust since 1981
'We've seen far too many children sleeping on rugs instead of beds' says furniture poverty project in Milton Keynes

They’ve seen mums sleeping in bathtubs and dad sleeping on camping chairs

By Sally Murrer
Published 17th May 2023, 17:51 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 17:51 BST

An established city community project ha revealed shocking details about the ‘furniture poverty’ that is blighting Milton Keynes.

For many years Reuse MK has been collecting unwanted and donated furniture and household goods, storing them in its warehouse on Kiln Farm and then donating them to people in need as the ultimate recycling service.

Items are also available for the general public to buy at low cost.

Children are sleeping on the floor because there is no money for bedsChildren are sleeping on the floor because there is no money for beds
But the cost of living crisis has meant Reuse is busier than ever before. Currently people are struggling massively to buy food, let alone a table to put in on, said Reuse co-founder John Mann.

Even worse, many families cannot even afford basic beds to sleep on.

"Working at the Reuse, we see large numbers of people who have learning difficulties, poor mental health, ex military, or people who have been homeless, just entered social housing and have nothing,” he said.

"There is no support to provide them with the essentials to just be comfortable.

Reuse is tackling furniture poverty in Milton KeynesReuse is tackling furniture poverty in Milton Keynes
"We have seen far too many children sleeping on rugs, grown men sleeping on camping chairs, women sleeping in bath tubs, all because they don’t have access to a bed.

"This has a massive impact on their mental health, which can lead to debt, isolation and depression.”

John added: “Reuse is a lifeline to many. We aim to support those in need with items that many people take for granted. But we can't do it without the help of our wonderful community and supporting retailers.”

The definition of furniture poverty is a household not having the very basic furniture required to live a comfortable life. This could be a bed, washing machine, cooker or fridge, for example.

Reuse is situated in Burners Lane, close to MK Food Bank, but, unlike the food bank, it’s not a household name in MK.

“The research is always focused on food or energy poverty, but furniture poverty is never considered,” said John. "Foodbanks are a fantastic support for people, but if those people don’t have access to a cooker or a fridge, then what do they do?”

Reuse is appealing for donations of good quality furniture and white goods or donations from furniture companies. Contact them here.

