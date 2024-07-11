What do you think should happen to The Point building at Central Milton Keynes now?

By Sally Murrer
Published 11th Jul 2024, 15:26 BST
With the demolition of The Point likely to be halted, a city dignitary has called for it be be preserved and turned into a museum.

Earlier today (Thursday), the Citizen reported exclusively how a multi-million planning application to demolish and famous pyramid structure and build high rise flats on the site has been recommended by council officers for refusal.

One of the reasons is that it would lead to “the total loss of the non-designated heritage asset of high significance both in Central Milton Keynes and across the city”.

The news comes after campaigners have spent years trying to preserve The Point and come up with an alternative plan for it.

The Point is an iconic landmark at Central Milton KeynesThe Point is an iconic landmark at Central Milton Keynes
Currently the building, once the UK’s first multiplex cinema, houses a successful church group and the Willen Hospice charity shop, but these are only temporary tenants pending the planning application from Galliard developers.

With that now in jeopardy, city Alderman and former councillor Paul Barlett says it is now time to think about permanent uses.

He said: “I am absolutely overjoyed that The Point could be saved from the gate of a poor C movie.

“Day by day I literally watched The Point rising from the ground to become the iconic landmark that it did, not only in cinema history but also as the landmark that signified more than anything else that Milton Keynes was a wonderful and innovative place to live and visit.

“No other building in the country, other than perhaps Big Ben, shouts out ‘I am home’...The Point is our city's Big Ben.”

Mr Barlett says that what happens now is vital.

His own suggestion is to work with the Trustees of Milton Keynes Museum to bring exhibits to Central Milton Keynes, making it more accessible to residents and visitors.

“The museum in Wolverton is a wonderful place yet difficult to get to and in a limited space for expansion,” he said. 'The Point could be used to host exhibitions, contain artefacts and display in new, purpose built buildings, the outstanding tram and other vehicles collections.

“The City Centre has absolutely no history other than a hidden Saxon Mound covered in weeds at the back of the Library. Bringing the history of MK to the city centre will boost it no end.”

Please tell us your ideas for The Point.

