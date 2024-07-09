'What improvements would you like to see here?' asks Milton Keynes City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council is this month launching a public consultation on how to spend millions of pounds improving two rundown shopping areas in Milton Keynes.

Their focus is Bletchley and Fenny Stratford - particularly their high streets, which have suffered in recent years.

And they are seeking the views of residents and businesses on how they can bring the areas back to life again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move is part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal, which seeks to make best use of the area’s current and future growth prospects.

Cllr Lauren Townsend in Bletchley

And the funding for the project comes from the £22.7 million grant awarded in 2020 to deliver several schemes designed to capitalise on the opportunities presented by the development of the East-West rail link, which connects to the Bletchley railway station.

Labour-run Milton Keynes City Council is launching the consultation on July 27 and it will last for eight weeks, until September 22.

When finalised, it will set out a strategy for all enhancements to Queensway and Saxon Street in Bletchley and Aylesbury Street in Fenny Stratford.

So far proposed changes for the areas include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wider structural change to the layout and movement patterns within the town centre, to improve the connection between Queensway and the train station, making the town centre more accessible by train and for those visiting Bletchley Park.

Improvements to parking on Bletchley’s High Streets

Transport Hub improvements, including Bletchley’s Bus Station

During the consultation period, a range of materials will be published via social media, mailouts, electronic information boards, online and at events.

Cllr Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for Resources and Customer Experience, said: “We are passionate about working with the people, and local businesses, of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford to deliver the Town Deal projects and create a thriving, affordable and attractive place for people to live and work.”

She added: “The structural changes to the town’s high streets will help generate positive tourism and long-term investment into the heart of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.