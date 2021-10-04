WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram sites all go down in massive outage

NewsPeopleWhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram sites all go down in massive outageThey all stopped working a few minutes agoBy Sally MurrerMonday, 4th October 2021, 5:04 pmUpdated Monday, 4th October 2021, 5:16 pm WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have all gone down this afternoon.The three sites are all owned by Facebook and share infrastructures. They stopped working a few minutes before 5pm.There is no news yet of when the problem will be fixed.The sites stopped working just before 5pmFacebookInstagram