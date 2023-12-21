Not surprisingly MK Central topped the list with 4.5 million entries and exits into the station in 2022-23

We looked at the latest government figures to reveal the busiest train stations in Milton Keynes last year.

Office for Rail and Road data looks at the number of people entering and exiting every train station in the country, including the six stations for which data was collected in Milton Keynes.

Its figures show Liverpool Street in London overtook Waterloo as the most-used station in Great Britain, which the ORR attributed to the opening of London's latest train service, the Elizabeth Line.

Interesting survey showed how busy the various train stations across MK have been

Waterloo had been the busiest station in the country in all but one of the previous 18 years, but it even dropped to third in the year to March behind Paddington, also on the Elizabeth Line.

But what about in Milton Keynes? Here were the most used stations in the year to March.

The Top Five Stations

1. Milton Keynes Central

With 4.5 million entries and exits into the station in 2022-23, Milton Keynes Central station topped the charts as the busiest train station in Milton Keynes.

2. Bletchley - which saw people enter and exit 734,000 times last year.

3. Wolverton – in third was Wolverton – 267,000 entries and exits were recorded there.

4. Woburn Sands – Just behind on 24,618 entries and exits was Woburn Sands.

5. Bow Brickhill – and rounding out the top five was Bow Brickhill, with 18,532 entries and exits.

The busiest stations outside London were Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Manchester Piccadilly.

Glasgow Central was the most used station in Scotland, and Cardiff Central topped the list in Wales.

The least used station that was open throughout the whole year was Denton in Greater Manchester, with 34 entries and exits.

In total, there were 2.5 billion entries and exits across Great Britain a significant increase from 1.8 billion the year before.

Michael Solomon Wiliams, campaigns manager of the Campaign for Better Transport, said: "It’s encouraging to see that station usage is on the rise, but to continue this upward trend and surpass pre-pandemic numbers, rail needs to be better value and more reliable.