Where is the best place in Milton Keynes to get a full English breakfast?

The lively debate started when a woman posted on the Milton Keynes Moan Facebook page to bemoan the fact that Asda in Bletchley now longer has a full English on its cafe menu.

"It seemed that all different types of restaurants were available but no-one was selling an English breakfast. Why has Asda ditched it?” she asked.

Asda cafe actually changed last December when the Bletcham Way store underwent a £7m transformation with the introduction of new services and franchises – including a new food court with trendy offerings from Cinnabon, Bubbleology and Leon.

A full English breakfast

But the customer’s quest for a full English prompted a host of suggestions of where people can still find a fabulous fry up in Milton Keynes.

Top of the polls was nearby IKEA, which wins both on price and quality.

Morrisons also came up trumps, as did the Tesco cafe. Others recommended Super Sausage on the A5 at Potterspury, Top Diner in Bletchley, Woodside Cafe in Linford Wood, Bletchley Wetherspoons, Mr Tea’s in Fenny Stratford and the Sunnyside Cafe in Wolverton.

As to what constitutes a perfect full English, there was some debate. But the favourite formula was sausage, egg, bacon, black pudding, beans, tomatoes and toast.