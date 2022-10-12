Whipsnade zoo launches charity t-shirt collection designed by celebritites including TV presenter Lorraine Kelly

Whipsnade Zoo has launched its first charity t-shirt collection, designed by a team of animal-loving celebrity supporters, to help put a full stop to animal extinction.

The exclusive limited-edition ‘Full Stop’ collection is available now from ZSL’s online store - shop.zsl.org - as well as at both ZSL London and Whipsnade Zoos, starting from £15. It features four designs connected in theme by an oversized full stop, which the celeb designers each used to encase their own unique drawings.

Designed by ZSL celebrity supporters Lorraine Kelly, Dougie Poynter, Dame Twiggy Lawson and Steve Backshall, the collection puts nature at the heart of its wildlife designs and features Humboldt penguins, Sumatran tigers and big-headed turtles - species threatened in the wild and part of important global breeding programmes at the Charity’s two world-famous conservation zoos.

Lorraine poses with her penguin t shirt - credit ZLS

Head of Commercial at ZSL London Zoo, Lee Duffy said: “With a million species under threat of extinction from habitat loss, poaching and climate change, now more than ever, the natural world needs our help.

“ZSL’s new limited-edition collection of sustainably sourced celebri-tees has been inspired by the incredible wildlife we live alongside, with every t-shirt purchased supporting international conservation charity ZSL’s vital work putting a stop to extinction – so for shopping with a conscience this autumn, look no further than the ZSL online shop.”

Iconic model, actress and singer Dame Twiggy Lawson said: “I wanted to highlight some of the most threatened species facing extinction today, from Critically Endangered Sumatran tigers to Endangered Asian elephants - species that ZSL is working so hard to conserve.”

Advertisement

Twiggy with her t shirt - credit ZLS

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly was inspired by her namesake, London Zoo penguin ‘Lorraine’, to create her t-shirt art.

“I loved being part of this new t-shirt collection, which has such an important purpose – to help put a full stop to extinction,” said Lorraine.

Retailing at £15 (children’s) and £25 (adults), and available in sizes XS-XXL and from ages 3-4years to 11-12, each t-shirt sale supports ZSL’s vital work for wildlife.

Advertisement