Who remembers going to this cinema in Milton Keynes?

Living Archive has this week brought back memories for thousands of people by publishing a photo of the former Studio cinema in Bletchley.

The cinema closed down 35 years ago this month because its numbers dropped after The Point 10 screen mulitplex opened in CMK.

But before then it had been a popular haunt for hordes of local people, who flocked to see top-billing films over the years.

The former Studio Cinema in Bletchley

The Studio opened in October1936 and the first film it showed was 'Mr. Deeds Goes To Town' starring Gary Cooper.

It was independently operated at first but but soon taken over by the Shipman & King group. Later, in late 1960s, it was taken over by ABC/Thorn EMI.

When A Clockwork Orange showed in the early 1970s, the queues snaked round the whole building. There was a special interest in this film for the people of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford for the town was the scene of of the grisly copycat murder of an elderly tramp by a 16-year-old boy called Richard Palmer.

Palmer pleaded guilty but his defence team blamed his actions on the Clockwork Orange film, saying Palmer was "acting a part" - even though he had only read the book and never seen the film.

The Studio Cinema was closed in December 1986 and the last film it showed was Alien starring Sigourney Weaver.