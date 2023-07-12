Who remembers this iconic venue from the good old days in Milton Keynes?

This photo will bring back memories for all local people who enjoyed a night out clubbing in the 1990s.

The Empire nightclub was part of the Leisure Plaza at CMK and a popular venue for people wanting a dance and mingle.

Close to the MK Central train station, it attracted crowds from neighbouring towns as well as local fans.

The Empire nightclub was once a popular venue in MK. A Morrison's supermarket now stands on the site.

The building had started life as Heroes and later became Flamingo’s before settling as the Empire, offering one type of music in the main room and garage tunes in the Spice Room.

But sadly the club closed down in 2004 and Morrison’s supermarket now stands on the site.

The Leisure Plaza itself was built in1990 and also housed a bowling alley called Megabowl, an Ice Rink known as Bladerunner and later Planet Ice Planet Ice, a Homebase and an Argos store.

The Empire photos, which were taken in 2009, were published on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page by Gavin Thorburn and attracted dozens of nostalgic comments.

The old Empire nightclub at CMK

"Fun memories of non-botoxed and non-tattooed women dressing well, and we dressed well and had fun,” wrote one man, while another posted sweetly: “I met my missus in Empire 30 years ago. I loved that place for that reason.”