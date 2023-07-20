Who remembers where this much-loved pool and fountain was in Milton Keynes?

A photo of the now-demolished fountain and pool at the city shopping centre will bring memories flooding back for thousands of people.

The much loved water feature was the main attraction in Queens Court for many years.

It was designed by architects from the Milton Keynes Development Corporation when the shopping centre opened in 1979 and was the first infinity pool of its kind in the UK.

So many people will remember this pool and fountain in Milton Keynes

With flat granite edging, the water ran evenly over all four sides, while the mist from the fountain cooled many a face on hot days.

As with many of the features dreamed up in the early days of the new city, it was ahead of its time and very expensive to build.

But the public loved it. Though there were signs saying do not bathe in the fountain, many people ignored them and had a quick paddle. Others were happy to while away hours sitting by the water, often eating food bought from the nearby McDonald's.

In 2010 the pool and fountain were removed and filled in with concrete as Queen’s Court was redeveloped. Today the outdoor square is the centre:mk’s main food quarter, with hut-style stalls selling street foods from all around the world.

The nostalgic photo was published this week on the popular Milton Keynes Past and Present Facebook page and it prompted a string of responses, with many many people wishing the fountain had never been removed.