Why Milton Keynes has shunned neighbouring Northampton but welcomed Bedford and Luton in its groundbreaking devolution bid

MK’s council leader has explained why neighbouring Northampton has been left out of the city’s devolution bid to the government.

If the bid is successful, it will see Milton Keynes paired with Bedford and Luton to become a giant regional authority with an elected mayor at the helm.

As a strategic mayoral authority, it will have greatly enhanced powers and funding devolved from national government to make collective decisions on issues such as economic growth, transport, housing, skills and employment.

This is in line the government’s recenly announced plan for devolution, which means every English region will have an elected mayor to oversee important issues.

Milton Keynes is choosing to join forces with Luton and Bedford instead of Nerthampton

Such devolution would mean "more money, more power and easier working across council boundaries", the government has promised. Ministers also see the creation of more powerful regional authorities as a way of “unblocking” infrastructure and attracting greater investment.

Each regional authority would need at least 500,000 people. As a result, dozens of smaller councils could be abolished.

Labour-controlled Milton Keynes City Council looks after 300,000 residents, so it will need to pair with neighbouring areas to meet the criteria for devolution.

At first the plan was to almalgamate Milton Keynes City Council, Bedford Borough Council, Central Bedfordshire Council, Luton Borough Council alongside West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council. But now there has been an eleventh hour U turn.

MK Council leader Pete Marland confirmed to the Citizen today that he is looking to join forces with Bedfordshire and Luton in the bid – and Conservative-led Northampton will NOT be included.

"After very carefully looking at the potential powers that are on offer, particularly around health, it’s clear that a BLMK (Beds, Luton, Milton Keynes) footprint would offer the best chance of success,” he said.

“It’s really important though that any settlement with the government needs to be on a footprint that makes sense to our residents and that will bring the greatest benefits to the area.”

Pete added: “Alongside this, during the discussions with the main opposition group on MKCC and councils within BLMK, it became clear that there would be very little appetite to include the Northamptonshire authorities at this time, and concerns around how other councils would be able to take the necessary decisions to approve such a bid.

"The government was clear that any application must have the support of all the authorities within any potential grouping to be taken forward.

“The reality is that BLMK is the best option for our city to ensure any future directly-elected Mayor is able to deliver the local change our residents want. “

Local Conservative councillors are far from happy though, and have accused the leader of “deliberately undermining” a potential South Midlands devolution deal.

MK Tory leader Shazna Muzammil said the move could jeopardise millions of pounds in investment.

She said: "For over a decade, we’ve worked closely with Northamptonshire—sharing transport, health, and economic ties. Why would anyone want to fracture those relationships? Breaking that partnership now is a betrayal of everything devolution could achieve for MK.”

She added: “Cllr Marland needs to put residents first. His sudden U-turn on including Northamptonshire is political opportunism at its worst.

“We need to back proposals that deliver for all of us, not rushed plans designed to serve narrow political interests. MK residents deserve better.”