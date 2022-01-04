Why the newest and longest bridge in Milton Keynes may feel wobbly when you walk on it

Walkers have noticed the city's newest and most unique bridge seems to be moving under their feet.

But the developers of the massive Y-shaped steelstructure at Campbell Wharf have insisted this normal and nothing to worry about.

The unique three-pronged bridge bridge allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Grand Union Canal between the new housing development and marina.

The Campbell Wharf bridge

Designed by Cowi and Knight Architects, it is is part of the Crest Nicholson Campbell Wharf development.

One walker told the Citizen: "I walked across the new three way bridge today with two others. A runner came towards us as we were about half way across. The bridge started to move up and down in a wave like manner.

"The movement was strong enough to be fairly apparent. It was more than a slight ripple and might unbalance someone who was unsteady on their feet. The movement was initiated by a jogger as he passed us.

He added: "It was a significant amount of movement and enough for me to raise the issue. "Is this feature meant to happen? is it known about by the developer, and should there be some warning notification to the public?"