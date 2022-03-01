Why the war in Ukraine matters here in Milton Keynes

The leader of MK Conservatives, Councillor Alex Walker, has spent time working in Ukraine, getting to know the people and customs.

Here he gives his views on the country and his opinion on the war that is currently causing devastation.

Cllr Walker says: "I had the privilege of working in Kyiv in 2020. It was a once in a lifetime experience and I was lucky to work with amazing and talented Ukrainians.

Cllr Alex Walker enjoyed his time working in Ukraine

"Those who have visited Kyiv will know it’s a city barely three hours flight from Luton Airport and is as modern and vibrant as any European capital. The people that I worked with are just like you. Smart, caring, and hardworking. Apart from being an impressive retail and hospitality centre, Kyiv is also a buzzing entrepreneurial hub with people working on emerging technologies, AI and fintech.

"That is why, even a week on, I am still finding it so hard to comprehend that Ukraine and Kyiv are being invaded by Russia, while its people are being dragged into an unprovoked war and facing indiscriminate bombing attacks. Many of them were forced to flee their home and their country. Others are now living in a war zone. The office where I worked - shut, the restaurants and bars I went to - closed and the metro I travelled on - now a bomb shelter.

"What I have not found hard to comprehend is the determination of the Ukrainian people. In the U.K. I think we too often take our freedom and democracy for granted. Ukrainians hold freedom and democracy above all else. They, as we have seen, are willing to sacrifice their lives for those values. It is no surprise really given how hard they have fought for three decades to secure their independence. When I was in Kyiv the most recent revolution in 2014 was discussed daily and memorials across the centre acted as a constant reminder of the pain they went through but also the national pride they hold in choosing to turn towards Europe and away from Russia. Many of those I worked with, who are the same age as me, took part in those Euromaidan protests and today have picked up weapons to defend their freedom once again.

"I think the UK’s response has been admirable. We have done almost everything short of sending troops. Different communities have begun collections for refugees, the Polish community in Milton Keynes in particular has been a regional leader in helping gather donations. At Milton Keynes Council next week, we will debate an emergency motion sharing our city’s solidarity with Ukraine and denounce Russia’s invasion. It will also call on the Council to rid itself of any connections to Russian companies. A Ukrainian flag will be raised which I hope will remain for however long it takes Russia to realise they have bullied the wrong country.

Alex Walker in Ukraine

"The war really does matter for us in MK. It is not a conflict in a place far away. It is literally a three-hour journey to Kyiv and the people fighting today, started last week like many of us, by grabbing a coffee, jumping in the car or on the bus or metro, and going to work, as retail assistants, waiters, accountants, marketing managers, journalists, investors, artists, footballers etc. This is a very real threat to Europe and everyone in the U.K. has a part to play in supporting Ukraine’s fight.

"Milton Keynes has always stood with people in need such as in the crises in Syria and Afghanistan. I know we will do the same again for our friends in Ukraine."