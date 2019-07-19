Why this cat giving birth to seven healthy kittens has left the RSPCA in a pickle in Milton Keynes

A rescued cat who gave birth to seven healthy kittens has just added to the deluge of work faced the the city's RSPCA branch this summer.

The volunteer-run branch is desperate for more fosterers - people who will look after pregnant and nursing cats in their own homes.

Mum and kittens

"Fostering is a very important role. Many of the cats and small mammals the branch takes in have

suffered, or are simply not used to getting the care and attention they need," said a spokesman,

She added: "Living with a foster family gives them one-to-one care, helping them to build up their confidence and get

used to a normal life.

"Fostering can be great fun and is very rewarding. You know you have played a key part in their second

chance for happiness when they are successfully rehomed."

The kittens in the photograph will not be ready for adoption for weeks but if you would like to help support

them, and many other like them, you can donate kitten food or small mammal food, either wet or dry, to keep their tummies

full while they grow.

Food can be dropped off at one of the local three RSPCA Charity Shops in Newport Pagnell, Stony

Stratford or Bletchley.

If you would like to know more about how to become a fosterer email Jenny on fostering@mkrspca.org.uk

For more information on how to donate, or on the cats and kittens looking for new homes, call 01908 611179,

email cathome@mkrspca.org.uk or visit www.rspcamiltonkeynes.co.uk