Why was the Bishop of Oxford 'graffiting' a church in Milton Keynes?

The Bishop of Oxford paid a visit to a Downs Barn church - and promptly chalked 'graffiti' on the building.

The Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft stopped off at the Cross And Stable Church as part of his Cycling Prayer Pilgrimage of the region's places of worship.

"He asked of me to Celebrate Holy Communion after which he stayed back for a brief snack lunch," said Cross and Stable church minister, Rev Sam Muthuveloe.

The Bishop of Oxford in action at The Cross and Stable Church

Afterwards, the Bishop produced a piece of chalk and wrote the phrase 'C+M+B - 2021' on the outside of the church.

This is a religious marking meaning Christus Mansionem Benedicat, which is translated as “May Christ bless this house”.