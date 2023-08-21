Wildlife rescuers hit out at 'mindless' anglers who cause injury to swans and water birds in Milton Keynes

Wildlife rescue volunteers have slammed anglers after seeing so many birds injured by fishing tackle on Milton Keynes lakes.

Their outburst comes after the latest in a line of traumatic rescues, where a swan on Furzton Lake was trapped with line attached to a heavy bait bomb wrapped round its leg .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The line caught on the bank and as the bird struggled to free itself, it tightened and cut deeply into the leg, say rescuers.

As the swan struggled to free herself, the fishing line cut tighter into her leg

Other cases include “numerous” swans with fishing hooks embedded in their tongues, preventing them from feeding and causing extreme pain and discomfort,

Allie Short, who is a member of MK Swan Rescue, said: “One bird we took to Tiggywinkles recently had not only swallowed a hook but, as there was so much line still fixed to the swallowed hook, it also had line wrapped around both legs and its body.

"Another swan recently had a hook through its webbing with a long line attached which was caught around the leg of a second swan, so that bird also needed to be released.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A poor cygnet hatched this year was found wrapped so badly in line that the blood supply was cut off to the wing, which had to be amputated.

The bait bombs cost about £20 each, say anglers - and they never injure swans on purpose

“This bird will now live out its life in captivity as a result of this completely avoidable injury,” said Allie.

"I know the majority of anglers are responsible, but sadly there are a few who are mindless and cause this type of issue, which unfortunately gives all anglers a bad name.

“I’ve raised the issue with Milton Keynes Angling Association (MKAA) through their Facebook group) but shockingly many seem to actually blame the birds themselves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The birds are just trying to live. They don’t know any better, they don’t understand the risks and they can’t see the invisible lines trailing. Surely the responsibility here is on the humans who are aware and should have common sense?

The swan was trapped by a heavy bait bomb and fishing line wrapped round its leg near the MK lake

"The birds are where they belong, it’s the anglers who are the invaders here.”

Dozens of anglers have replied to Allie’s comments on MKAA’s Facebook,most of them defending their sport.

Many said some areas, particularly Furzton Lake, were too crowded with swans and the birds kept swimming into their fishing lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t think any angler wishes to hurt wildlife.... Most issues with swans appear to happen on Furzton Lake where there is an unhealthy population. These birds were never meant to live in such large communities as they are usually very territorial. They have adopted unnatural behaviour due to individuals feeding them,” said one.

Another said: “All wildlife has a place but it is human intervention that sometimes creates the problem... One of the issues that does not help is releasing rescue swans and geese in to what is already crowded water.”

A third wrote: “This isn’t careless angling. The swans fly/swim and walk through lines even with precautions taken. This is just an unfortunate event.”

He said the bait bombs, known as ‘spombs’ cost almost £20 each and the line costs even more.

"The last thing any angler wants is to buy another, let alone hurt birds”,