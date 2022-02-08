Wilko to welcome dogs and cats in Milton Keynes store

Wilko is welcoming pets into its store at Kingston Retail Centre for the first time.

From today furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will be allowed inside to browse all areas apart from food aisles,

The rollout to over two thirds of Wilko stores follows a successful pilot at two locations.

Dogs are now welcome in Wilko at MK's Kingston shopping centre

A Wilko spokesman said: "We expect most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products instore that get their tails wagging."

He added: "I can confirm that the Kingston store is included."

Wilko stocks everything from pet food to treats, bedding to toys, cleaning supplies to healthy pet essentials and even presents, costumes and accessories during key seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

For other animal family members, the retailer is also home to reptile, bird and fish pet supplies.

The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animal guests, or where the entrance isn’t pet friendly. Service dogs are, of course, welcome at all stores nationwide.