Will the council's Windmill Hill golf course be sold off for more development in Milton Keynes?

New proposals to “enhance” the only council-run golf course in MK have sparked huge fears that the site will be sold off for development.

Bletchley’s Windmill Hill Golf Course has been the subject of talks for months between Milton Keynes Council and a company called Evolve Project Management.

Evolve bosses are next week publicly revealing plans to totally redevelop the 18 hole course, the clubhouse and 24 bay driving range.

Their plan includes building a “multi purpose sports facility” alongside a hotel, a wellness centre, a business hub and a garage or drive through coffee shop

But already the possibility of adding housing has been discussed at a recent presentation made MK Council and Evolve to West Bletchley Parish Council.

“It was all a bit vague and they would not be drawn on the number of houses,” said one resident who attended.

Now residents have set up a group called Friends of Windmill Hill Golf Course.

They are concerned that the community land will be sold off to a private developer, leading to a potential loss of open space.

Another worry is the likelihood of considerable extra traffic on Standing Way, Buckingham Road and Tattenhoe Lane, all of which are already busy roads likely to be impacted heavily by the nearby Salden Chase development.

Evolve is holding a public exhibition about the proposals next Tuesday, July 30 from 11am to 7.30pm, at the Chepstow Community Centre in Bletchley.

An advertising leaflet states: “Evolve Project Management would like to invite you to an exhibition to hear your views and ideas on proposals to develop a new golf course with a multi-sport facility and areas of public open space at the site of the current golf course.

It adds: “The multi-purpose sport facility will cater for all abilities with an emphasis on engaging local communities in taking up sport.”

Council leader Pete Marland told the Citizen today: “The council is looking at some options on how to enhance the sports and recreation offered at Windmill Hill.”

He added: I’d like to reassure residents that there are certainly no plans to sell off the land for wholesale residential development, and that any plans will be subject to full public consultation with local people. “

Windmill Hill was designed by Sir Henry Cotton and opened in 1972.