Willen Hospice gets lottery grant to make documentary film about its work over past four decades in Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is be the subject of an historic documentary film showing its work over the past 40 years.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has given a £10,000 grant for the project, which will be run through Living Archive MK.

Called 'Willen Hospice, Caring for MK since 1981', the film will look back over the decades since the hospice first opened its doors in the early 80s.

Willen Hospice today

It will showcase how a community came together to turn the dream of a local Hospice into a reality, and how it has grown to become one of Milton Keynes’ best-loved charities, helping countless families.

Peta Wilkinson, Willen Hospice CEO, said: "This documentary film belongs to everyone in Milton Keynes, past, present and future, without whom we would not be here today."

The three main themes of the short documentary are Evolution, Untold Stories and Looking Ahead.

Evolution will show how palliative care has changed over the last four decades, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Untold Stories will reveal the lesser known experiences of people cared for by the hospice, and partnerships with the local community.

Mel Jeavons from Living Archive MK will help with the project

Finally, ‘Looking ahead’ will give a a first peek at the hospice’s new extension and refurbishment as part of their ongoing 'Building a Legacy' project.

Living Archive MK will lead on gathering the archive material, and organising interviews with key people involved with the hospice throughout its history.

As well as examining the hospice’s own records, the team will be inviting local people to share their stories, photographs and documents about Willen Hospice at a ‘Down Memory Lane’ event at the end of April.

Peta said: “This is an exciting opportunity to tell the story of Willen Hospice. Our origin is truly unique, where members of the ‘New Town’, with Milton Keynes’ being just 14 years old in 1981, helped to fundraise and pioneer for their own local hospice.

"I would also like to say a huge thank you to The National Lottery Heritage fund for making this project possible, and Living Archive MK and all of their fantastic volunteers.”

Mel Jeavons, Living Archive MK general manager, said: “Living Archive are delighted to be involved in this project to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Willen Hospice. We are looking forward to collecting and sharing the stories of

people involved in this incredible organisation that has become such a much- loved part of MK’s fabric as they have grown together over the last 40 years.”

The documentary film is to be completed by the end of summer, ready for a free public screening during the Heritage Open Days week in September 2022.

Members of the public who have any historic photos, literature or memorabilia relating to Willen Hospice over the years are encouraged to share this with Living Archive before 15 April 15.