Willen Hospice issues challenge to Milton Keynes cyclists in memory of Captain Tom

Willen Hospice has formed a partnership with The Captain Tom Foundation to bring a unique challenge to local cyclists.

The challenge, which celebrates the hospice’s 40th anniversary and Captain Sir Tom’s life, involves cyclists riding just over 400 miles in five days.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom’s determination and spirit, The Willen Hospice Captain Tom Cycle 100 will take place between October 6 and October 10.

Cyclists can sign up to complete a scenic route that takes them all the way up to Captain Sir Tom’s hometown in Yorkshire, back through the Peak District, before returning to a celebration reception in Captain Sir Tom’s family garden in Marston Moretaine - where the inspirational 100 year old walked 100 laps to raise £38.9M for the NHS Covid-19 Appeal.

Along the way, cyclists will stop off at areas significant to Captain Sir Tom’s life. These include his birthplace, Keighley, the Harrogate Amy Foundation College, where Captain Sir Tom was made honorary Colonel last year, and the War Memorial in Ilkley, which was built by the Moore family.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Sir Tom’s daughter, said: “We are thrilled to support this exciting new cycling challenge from Willen Hospice. My father was incredibly proud of his Yorkshire roots and we’re so happy to see many of the places that were so special to him included on this ride."

She added: "Willen Hospice is a cause close to our hearts and we have supported them as a family for many years. We are very thankful that they have created this amazing challenge in my father’s memory and to raise the vital finds they need to support local people.”

Dawn Clark, Willen Hospice Challenges Fundraiser, said: “It’s an incredible honour to be working with The Captain Tom Foundation and his family for this exciting new challenge. The pandemic has meant that we have sadly had to postpone our Paris to Nice charity cycle challenge twice now due to Covid-19, so having the opportunity to raise vital funds for the Hospice closer to home, is truly a saving grace for us as we continue to struggle with raising funds during this difficult time.

"Any keen cyclist would not want to miss this once in a lifetime experience, celebrating a true hero, and helping their local charity as we mark 40 years of

care.”

This challenge is limited to just 20 cyclists, and everyone taking part will receive an exclusive Willen Hospice Captain Tom Cycle 100 pro-cycling jersey, plus a finisher’s medal.

The registration fee is £100, with additional trip costs at £350, which includes accommodation, breakfast and lunch, mechanical support and

luggage transfer, as well as the jersey and medal. For an extra £15 cyclists can also receive a 12 week training plan from specialist cycling coach, Andy Tomkins, to help reach their goals.

Willen Hospice are asking cyclist to fundraise a minimum of £400 to help the charity continue providing free, compassionate care to local patients and their families.