Willen Hospice launches grand draw with £2,000 top prize in Milton Keynes

With just a £1 ticket, entrants are eligible for the top prize of £2,000, second prize of £500 or one of the ten £50 runner-up prizes.

Louise Dela-Haye, the hospice’s fundraising manager, said: “Our Summer Draw gives our local supporters a chance of winning some amazing prizes. Even in these tough

times, it is an affordable way for people to help us raise the vital funds we need, and be in a draw to win money.”

Tickets are £1 each

She added: “Every £1 ticket adds up to make a huge impact. The amount we raised from last year’s Summer Draw was enough to fund a year’s worth of hot, nutritional food for our patients.”

Players must be 18 years or over. Tickets are available to buy online here or can be purchased in any of the Willen Hospice shops