Willen Hospice nurse appeals for people to walk the Midnight Moo in Milton Keynes

A Willen Hospice nurse who plans to walk the MK Midnight Moo, is urging local ladies to join her on 13 July to raise vital funds for the Hospice.

Caroline Loxton, Practice Development Nurse will be walking the Moo for the third year in a row.

She said: “It doesn’t feel like you’re walking ten miles when you’re having a chat with your friends!

“Night-time for a patient and their loved ones can often be very difficult; it’s long and lonely. So it seems significant that we’re all walking for them during the night.”

While more than 700 ladies have already registered to take part in the Moo, Caroline and the event organisers would love to see 1,000 on the night.

They are appealing to groups, friends and female family members to step up and sign up for the event in support of Willen Hospice.

Tracey Jago, Events Manager said “Not only do our nurses care for ill patients, some of them, like Caroline, are literally going the extra mile to support the Hospice.

“The Moo has such a fantastic, unique atmosphere. Many walk for a very special reason, remembering a loved one. Others walk to be part of a great night out and support their local Hospice, which couldn’t carry on without their fundraising. Whatever the reason, everyone has great fun. Please sign up and walk with us”.

This year’s walk is disco-themed, and participants are encouraged to dress up in leg warmers, neon colours, flares and big hairdos to make the occasion as much fun as possible.

Willen Hospice needs to raise £4.7M every year. In 2018 the Midnight Moo raised £120,000, which contributed to the Hospice being able to support more than 800 patients and their families

during the year.

There are two optional routes. The usual ten mile walk starts and finishes at intu Shopping centre. The Half-Moo is just over half the distance, starting at the Webber Independent School and finishing

back at intu Shopping Centre.

In addition to the MK Midnight Moo for ladies, Willen Hospice is now offering local men a chance to walk for the charity. The MK Men’s

Midday Moo takes place on Saturday 22 June 2019 from the Hospice to the MK Rugby Club (MKRUFC).

To sign up for the MK Midnight Moo or the MK Men’s Midday Moo, visit the website.