Willen Hospice offers to take away Christmas trees for small donation in parts of Milton Keynes

Willen Hospice is offering a Christmas Trees collection service to people in certain parts of Milton Keynes,.

The service is available for people living in the postcode areas of MK1, MK19, MK43 or MK46.

Advertisement

People can book a collection online here for a suggested donation of £10. Then, on the weekend of January 6 to January 8, the charity’s friendly volunteers will collect the Christmas trees and transport them to dedicated sites for chipping.

Willen Hospice volunteers take the Christmas trees away for chipping

The chipping from the trees will be used as mulch on public land, Parks Trust land and on local farms.

The Willen Hospice “Tree-Cycling” project has been running successfully for a number of years now across MK and surrounding areas. The initiative is supported by volunteers, local businesses, tree surgeons, The Parks Trust, local farms and community groups.

Advertisement

Willen Hospice Community Fundraising & Events Manager, Nikki Poole, said: “Our tree collection service is a fantastic way to give back to your local charity this Christmas, as well as taking the hassle out of recycling your real Christmas tree.”

Nikki also highlighted the benefits to local businesses. “It’s important for organisations to get into the Christmas spirit but it’s equally important to be sustainable. We can help with recycling your company’s trees which tend to be larger, more difficult and expensive to dispose of.”

Advertisement