Willen Hospice thanks supporters as it relocates to new shop at The Point in CMK

Willen Hospice celebrated the success of its Grafton Gate Clearance Store as it shut the doors for the last time this week.

The charity has relocated the shop to The Point in CMK where it will continue to offer donated and new goods at affordable prices.

Mark Rawlins, director of commercial at Willen Hospice, said “We opened the Grafton Gate shop back in 2020 just as the nation was emerging from lockdown. It was the first time we had ever taken on a shop as vast as this and little did we know how successful it would turn out to be.

The Grafton Gate Willen Hospice shop has relocated to The Point in CMK

“In the 23 months since we opened, the shop has raised a staggering £628,000 for Willen Hospice. To put this amount into context, it is enough to fund 1,525 days of Willen at Home nurses caring for patients in the community or pay for 83,466 meals for patients.

“I am deeply grateful to our team, volunteers and customers for helping us to achieve this for the Hospice. I am also delighted that we are able to relocate our staff and volunteers to The Point to continue their excellent work, there.”

The new store, which will offer a coffee shop set to open shortly, welcomes donations of clothing, books, bric-a-brac, accessories and luggage.

Opening hours are 10am to 4pm Monday to Saturday.

Upstairs it boasts a new music shop, Off the Record, which sells vinyl, cassettes, CDs, DVDs, music collectables and more.