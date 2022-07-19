Willen Hospice thanks the hundreds of people who made Midnight Moo walk a huge success on Friday night

The crowds left Midsummer Place at 10pm to head out on a sponsored five or 10 mile walk around the city to raise money for Willen Hospice,

As usual, the event offered a party atmosphere with walkers donning fancy dress for the occasion and even performing a warm up ‘moo dance’ before they set off.

This year’s theme was ‘Summer of Moo’ and the hospice is hoping it will produce record results,

Willen Hospice has thanked everybody who helped make the Midnight Moo walk a success

Peta Wilkinson, Willen Hospice CEO, said “The Moo has become one of Milton Keynes’ most popular fundraising events.. We are still feeling the financial impact caused by COVID-19, so our fundraising goal for this year’s Summer of Moo is £125,000 – and knowing our amazing community, I am confident we can reach this target.”

This week the hospice said: “A million thanks to everyone that made Friday night’s #MidnightMoo so very special.”

The hospice has thanked everyone who sponsored the walkers, plus their team of MidnightMoo nurses, the pace setters, all the volunteers, the marshals, the facepainters and glitter artists, MC Simon Tuck, It's Your Disco, Énergie Fitness, Midsummer Place and every driver who beeped their support on the night.

The spokesman said: “Most importantly, thank you on behalf of our patients and their families. Your fundraising means we can always be here to care.”

The main sponsor of the event is Specsavers MK.