Willen Hospice to host after-school party at Milton Keynes’ Gulliver’s Land theme park

Event will help raise vital funds for Hospice charity
By Olga Norford
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Get ready to party at a family fun day out at Milton Keynes’ Gulliver’s Land theme park on Thursday. (14/9)The event is being hosted by Willen Hospice with all the usual fun rides as well as additional games and stalls, to help raise vital funds for the charity.

Nikki Poole, Events and Community Fundraising Manager, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Gulliver’s Land Theme Park Resorts for giving us this amazing opportunity once again.

"It was a fantastic day last year, which raised £3,500 for the Hospice. This money helps us to care for not only the patients who need our specialist services, but also their families.

Join the after-school party at Gulliver's Land on Thursday and help raise funds for Willen Hospice
"We currently have 40 children being supported by Willen Hospice, helping them to cope with grief and the heartache of having a loved one with a life-limiting illness.”

The event will be held from from 2pm to 7pm; tickets are £7 with 50 per cent of proceeds going to the charity.Tickets can be purchased online here, or at the gates on the day.

The charity is also encouraging visitors to bring along any unwanted gifts, brand new and sealed, which can be dropped off at the entrance. These will be used as raffle prizes to help raise funds for the Hospice.

> Gulliver’s Land MK opened in 1999, the third park to be opened by Gulliver's. The park, designed especially for families now offers The Adventurers Village as part of the resort, providing themed accommodation and short break packages.

