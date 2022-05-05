Willen Hospice to open a new city centre shop in Milton Keynes

The focus of the new store is to be a dedicated clearance area with clothing starting from as low as £1 per item. Proceeds will go towards supporting the specialist care that Willen Hospice delivers to end-of-life patients and their families.

Mark Rawlins, associate director commerce at Willen Hospice, said: “Hot on the heels of our flagship Midsummer Place shop that we opened in December, comes a brand new retail offering. This is our 14th store in the local area, but it is completely different in that it will offer rails and rails of donated clothing from just £1.

“The landlords of The Point have kindly made it available to us on a temporary rolling tenancy basis, giving us a unique way to raise funds for our Hospice.”

Mark Rawlins pictured at The Point where the shop Willen Hospice shop wll be located

Chris Duffy, Head of Asset Management, Acquisition & Commercial at Galliard Homes, said: “Since acquiring The Point we have been keen to work with the local community and its partners. Currently we are working with several local charities offering temporary space to help support them in delivering on their goals and aspirations. We are therefore delighted to have partnered with Willen Hospice to help support their charitable endeavours”

Work has started on the premises, with teams dismantling over 400 Bingo Hall seats and tables, to recycle the wood and metal and raise additional funds for the Hospice.

Peta Wilkinson, Willen Hospice Chief Executive, said: “I am proud that owing to the generosity of the landlord, we are able to regroup and expand, to recuperate some of the financial losses we faced when shops closed during Covid”.

Mr Rawlins added: “We are appealing to people to help us by volunteering their time, even if it’s just a few hours a week. Volunteering will help to build your confidence, enable you to learn new skills and it’s a fantastic way to socialise while you are giving something back to support your local Hospice.”