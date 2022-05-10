Win family visit to ‘the home of codebreakers’ in Milton Keynes

For the first time in Bletchley Park’s history, visitors can explore Block A, a newly restored wartime building at the heart of the historic World War Two codebreaking site.

This Block houses the new permanent exhibition, The Intelligence Factory, telling the story of Bletchley Park at the peak of its operation. Visitors will learn more about Bletchley Park’s crucial work from 1942 to 1945, as its multi-skilled workforce rapidly increased to meet operational demands. The site expanded hugely to become the world’s largest intelligence factory with a workforce of nearly 9,000, 75% of whom were women.

The exhibition thrusts visitors into the action at the peak of the Bletchley Park operation and shines a spotlight on the personal stories of those who worked to keep the organisation running. From tracking positions of Allied and enemy vessels, to handling millions of items of data, to recruiting, feeding, and housing thousands of staff, the scale and complexity of Bletchley Park at its peak as surprising as it is remarkable.

Hands-on interactive displays allow visitors to try their hand at real intelligence-management techniques used at Bletchley Park, and experience some of the daily challenges faced by managers in keeping the operation afloat under wartime conditions. There’s an interactive recreation of the Naval Plotting Room used by naval intelligence officers to track the movements of ships. A closeup look at wartime machinery, explains more about the processes used to manage the enormous amount of data generated.

For your chance to visit this exciting new exhibition, enter this competition to win one of 5 annual family passes, allowing a year of unlimited visits for a family of 4 (2 adults to children). You will also receive an exclusive hamper upon your first visit.

Are you a codebreaker? Rearrange the letters in this sentence to reveal the name of Bletchley Park’s new exhibition electrifying hence total