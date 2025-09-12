Winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race announced as replacement for Katie Price at Milton Keynes Pride Festival after party

Tia Kofi has been announced as the replacement for Katie Price at the Milton Keynes Pride Festival after party, taking place on Saturday 13th and into the early hours of Sunday 14th September.

Kofi, winner of UK vs The World 2024 RuPaul’s Drag Race will be giving a live performance at 12.30am at the Pink Punters nightclub, in the slot that was due to be occupied by media personality Price.

Price had been listed as the headline act for the after party alongside DJ Emma and Milton Keynes Pride drag ambassador Sandy Flaps, before festival organisers issued a critical statement after learning from Price’s management team that she was unable to fulfil the booking.

"The official after party was booked and promoted as a fundraising event, with Katie Price contracted as the headline performer," organisers wrote.

Katie Price and Tia Kofi. Photos: Getty Images

"Despite repeated attempts of contact to fulfil this agreement, her management has confirmed she will not be honouring her booking.

"While our community has consistently supported Ms Price, it is deeply regrettable that this support has not been reciprocated.

"Choosing not to meet her obligations to a charitable Pride event demonstrates a lack of accountability and professionalism, and we share in the community’s disappointment.

"The after party will still proceed as planned at Pink Punters and we are currently working on a replacement for Katie Price."

The main Milton Keynes Pride Festival takes place on September 13 in Campbell Park and features performances on the main stage, plus children’s activities, a funfair, a food village and a rainbow market.

The after party follows in the nightclub’s cellar bar with live performances, plus three dance floors, six bars and karaoke through until 6.30am on September 14.

Kofi began their career as a draq queen in 2014, with their name described as a play on the phrase tea or coffee.

