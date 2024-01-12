Winners of Milton Keynes shopping centre Xmas Tree Festival receive cash donations for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Winners of the Midsummer Place Christmas Tree Festival were presented with prize donations for their charities to kickstart the new year.

Voting for the festival concluded on Christmas Eve with winners announced this week. They included:

> 1st Place: Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane, supporting Alzheimer's Research – 1603 Votes. £2,250 prize

> 2nd Place: Medical Detection Dogs – 1190 Votes. £1,350 prize

> 3rd Place: Two Flags Limited, supporting Emily's Star – 774 Votes. £900 prize.

Midsummer Place launched its Christmas Tree Festival on November 18. In total 18 trees were decorated by businesses in support of their chosen charities with a total of 8,429 votes collected.

The winning charities received their prize this week marking a fantastic way to kick off a new year. Kirsty McGiff, marketing manager at Midsummer Place, said: “The festival received an incredible response, with shoppers expressing numerous positive comments and kind words that we have both seen and heard. I would like to truly thank all of our local sponsors for their support and for our visitors to Midsummer Place for showing such wonderful Christmas spirit.”

Sponsors included:

1. The Walnuts School

2. Source UK Hire and Sales supporting Samuel's Charity

3. Spinks Creative Ltd supporting Harry’s Rainbow

4. Two Flags Limited supporting Emily's Star

5. BCQ Solutions Ltd supporting Willen Hospice

6. Broughton Manor Prep School supporting NSPCC

7. Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane supporting Alzheimer's Research

8. Bidwell Accountancy Limited supporting The Henry Allen Trust

9. Medical Detection Dogs

10. Reedbut Group Ltd supporting Willen Hospice

11. Milton Keynes College supporting St Mark's Meals MK

12. SOGO Mobility Limited supporting Tiggywinkles

13. MyMiltonKeynes supporting Harry’s Rainbow

14. Shakespeare Martineau LLP supporting Camphill MK Communities

15. Redway Runners supporting Thames Valley Air Ambulance

16. Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting Willen Hospice

17. Relate MK supporting Relate MK

18. Brinnick Locksmiths & Security Ltd supporting The Milton Keynes & District Group of the MS Society.