Winners of Parks Trust poster competition promote message to 'keep Milton Keynes litter free​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​'

Winners of The Parks Trust poster design competition have endorsed the message of encouraging less littering across the city’s green spaces.

The expert judging panel were ‘blown away’ by this year’s entries and had a tough time shortlisting a selection for the public vote, but were delighted to present the winners with a certificate and the chance to see their posters displayed across Milton Keynes.

The winners were Michelle Abiloa – KS1, a pupil at St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School and Willow Wiseman – KS2 , a pupil at Hanslope Primary School.

Michelle Abiloa, KS1 winner from Saint Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School

They’ve also earned their schools an outdoor learning session, plus a set of handy litter pickers to help staff and pupils safely clear away any litter they come across.

The Parks Trust is a self-financing charity that undertakes around £400,000 worth of litter collection and parks cleansing every year. The annual poster competition runs in conjunction with MK City Council’s Waste and Recycling team to coincide with The Great British Spring Clean.

Sarah Griffiths, the charity’s Outdoor Learning and Interpretation Manager, said: “It’s always great to see how our creative young residents communicate such a vital message.

"They really care about the impact that litter has on the local environment and wildlife, and I can’t wait to see these new poster designs appearing across the city parks and outdoor spaces.”

Willow Wiseman, KS2 winner from Hanslope Primary School