With Milton Keynes' massive firework show cancelled this year, here are other public displays you can enjoy

The city's main Firework Spectacular has been cancelled this year, leaving more than 100,000 people with nowhere to go.

Organisers Keith Emmett and Sons, who run the traditional display and annual funfair in Campbell Park, issued a statement at the end of summer.

It read: "The decision has been made to cancel this year's Funfair & Firework Spectacular due to ongoing concerns and uncertainty around Covid.

The main firework display in MK is not running this year

"The cancellation of the funfair and fireworks for a second year running during the current pandemic has been a very difficult decision to make. The event is enjoyed by over 100,000 spectators of all ages every year and is an important part of the Milton Keynes events calendar."

The statement added: "After extensive conversations with Milton Keynes Council and The Parks Trust, the decision was based on a range of issues, including national guidance advice from experts in public health and planning along with financial viability."

The event, which has been running for 42 years, will be "reassessed" in 2022, says Mr Emmett.

But people looking for something to do on Bonfire Night still have plenty of alternatives in MK. Here is a list of public displays that are running - and many are free.

Plenty of other displays are going ahead

Our list also serves as a handy guide for pet owners who want to be forewarned about displays in their area.

Newport Pagnell Firework Display.

This is on Friday November 5 in Riverside Meadow and starts at 7.30pm. There will be a funfair and 11 different street food stalls for people to enjoy. The funfair and food stalls will be open from 5.30pm.

Bletchley Rugby Club Fireworks Display

This is a ticket only event and sadly tickets are already sold out. But people can still watch from nearby. The fireworks start on Saturday November 6 at 8pm.

Roman Park Firework Spectacular

To be held at Roman Park Residents Club in Constantine Way, Bancroft Park on Saturday November 6, this display starts at 6.30pm. Hot food will be available from 6.30pm.

THAT Firework Spectacular 2021

Organised by The Henry Allen Trust, this is held later in the month - on Sunday November 14 - at the Scots club in Bletchley. Doors open 4pm with display starting at 6:30pm. Tickets are available here.

Scots Club Fireworks

The same venue, Scots Club in Selbourne Avenue, Bletchley, will host a firework display on Friday November 5. It starts at 8pm. Adult entry is £3 and children are free.

Deanshanger Fireworks

This ison Friday November 5 atDeanshanger Sports Club. Starting at 6pm, it is supported by Deanshanger Parish Council.

Old Stratford Fireworks

To be held on Saturday November 6 at Old Stratford community hall, this event is hosted by Old Stratford Primary School. It starts at 5:30pm and runs until 7.30pm.

Cranfield Firework Extravaganza-

Organised by Cranfield United Football Club, this is a ticket only event on Saturday November 6. The display starts at 7.30pm and there will be bars, food, glo sticks and a retro disco.

Towcester Firework Frenzy 2021 (silent)