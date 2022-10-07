Witness appeal after motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in collision in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for a specific witness to a serious collision involving a motorcyclist in Milton Keynes, to come forward.

The incident happened around 5.12pm on Wednesday when a blue Peugeot and a blue Honda motorcycle were involved in a collision on the V8 Marlborough Street, at the junction with Great Ground in Stantonbury.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

The driver of the Peugeot was uninjured.

Officers are keen to speak to the driver of BMW 1 series who is thought to have had a good view of the collision.

Investigating officer, PC Philip Duthie, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am making an appeal to the person who was near to the collision, driving a BMW 1 series to contact us.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cams who were in the area just prior to or at the time of the collision to check any footage in case it has captured something that could help our investigation.

“You can make a report via our dedicated portal, or by calling 101, quoting reference 43220447367.”