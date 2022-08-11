Witness appeal after woman suffers serious injuries in collision on M1 at Milton Keynes

It happened at around 6.30pm yesterday on the M1 northbound between J13 and J14. and involved a black Ford Fiesta and a red Scania HGV.
The woman, who was a rear seat passenger in the Fiesta, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains.
Investigating officer, PC James Holmes, of the Joint Operations Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please come forward.
“Also, we’d urge anyone who has dash-cam footage around the time of the incident to please check the footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation. You can submit this via our dedicated online portal.
“Anyone with information can get in touch with police by calling 101 or via our online form, quoting reference 43220356718.”