Witty 90-year-old from Milton Keynes writes a book on how to be a BAD cook

A witty 90-year-old has come up with the recipe for fun in the kitchen – by writing a book on how to be a bad cook.

Ruth Finnegan lives in Shenley Wood retirement village and still works as an academic, specialising in anthropology.

She has written numerous novels and screen plays as well academic works, many of which have won awards, but this time she decided to try something different.

‘How to be a Bad Cook’ dates from watching her mother prepared meals at her Irish open fire, with no running water, a minimal budget and three hungry children to feed.

Ruth Finnegan, 90, has drawn on her decades of experience to write a book on how to be a bad cook and gedt away with it

It's an entertaining read full of tips and advice about how to cheat in the kitchen and be a good enough cook - as well as having fun along the way.It contains, unsurprisingly, lots of imaginative potato and other root vegetable recipes as well as careen jelly, an unusual pudding made with dried seaweed.

One chapter, entitled 'I smell burning', is even dedicated to salvaging disasters that are seemingly beyond recovery.

Full of simple, nutritious, very easy recipes, the book also weaves in the history of food and cooking with fascinating and interesting facts such as the history of some of our basic, staple ingredients including eggs, oats, salt, pepper and coffee.

.With three daughters of her own and a full time career, Ruth says she had to discover quick, easy ways to feed a family of five - albeit with lots of trial and error along the way.

How to be a Bad Cook by Ruth Finnegan is available on Amazon

She said: ”If you’ve ever called yourself a bad cook, this is your invitation to be bad – better. This book is not for already-good cooks (keep away!), or would-be chefs, or even those who adore cookery books. It’s for self-proclaimed “bad cooks” who may actually be halfway decent – but don’t want to be tied down by time-consuming, pretentious, and detailed “recipes”.

."For those who want enjoyable, nutritious, hot food no one can mess up: this one’s for you. Filled to the brim with quirky cartoon illustrations and infused with anthropological titbits on cookery and the far-off origins of the food we unthinkingly consume today, this is not your usual cookbook.”

How to be a Bad Cook is available on Amazon here.