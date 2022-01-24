Wizard of Wolverton remembered in new artwork on display in Milton Keynes town

Much loved Wolverton character Les Jeffrey, who taught countless people to juggle, has been remembered in a new artwork on the west wall of The Old Bath House community centre in Stratford Road, Wolverton.

Les, who died of cancer last year, helped create Whacky Circus for local children.

Local artist Tim Layden, who produced the painting with a donation from Les’ sister, said: “It was a process of getting to know the story of Les from those who knew him, who he was and what he represented to them.

Les Jeffrey has been honoured in a new artwork on the west wall of The Old Bath House in Stratford Road, Wolverton

“I was thinking about what he loved and did, the psychedelic music, stories, poetry and performance. I tried to create something that I thought he would really like himself, whether it was about him or not.”

James Easton, one of Les’ oldest friends and partner in the creation of Whacky Circus for local children, said: “It’s brilliant to see Les not only defying gravity with his juggling but also by floating in mid air…rising above things just as he always used to.”

Martyn Ridley, a volunteer at The Old Bath House Community Fridge, who helped Tim with technical ideas for the painting and mounting, said: “It’s a culmination of the minds and doings of many good people in Wolverton. I appreciate the fact Les is up there now.”

Colin Walker, trustee of The Old Bath House for 25 years, said: “It’s created a lot of interest. People have been stopping, taking photos, asking what’s going on. It gives the town character. I think Les would be overwhelmed if he saw this.”

Roger Kitchen, long-term Wolverton resident and former trustee of The Old Bath House, said: “I just think it’s an incredibly fitting tribute to an amazing bloke. He was so well loved in the community.

“Tim has done a fantastic job, considering he never actually knew Les. He’s got the arthritic hands just right. It’s wonderful, makes this place (Wolverton) special. We are a bit of a quirky community and it’s great to see something like this go up.”