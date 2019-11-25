Woburn Safari Park is on point after welcoming second set of porcupettes

There was a prickle of excitement at Woburn Safari Park after a pair of African crested porcupettes were born.

Brothers Djembe and Marimba are the second set of porcupettes to be born at the park this year and are already looking sharp, having had their first health check.

A porcupette born at Woburn

The keepers named them after African musical instruments - a djembe is a hand drum and a marimba is a percussion instrument.

They follow hot on the heels of two males Piglet and Pooh, who were born in May to mother Noku and father Chewy. Djembe and Marimba started eating solid food at around one week old - however mum Noku will continue to feed them and their older siblings for a little while longer.

Deputy head animal encounters, Lianne Paine, said: "We are all really excited to have had the birth of two more porcupettes at the park, especially as it's quite unusual in such a short space of time.

"Chewy and Noko are being great parents though, and all of the babies are currently following mum and dad wherever they go."

A porcupette at Woburn

Porcupettes are born with their eyes open and are up and moving immediately after birth. Their quills are soft at first but start to harden after a week.

Porcupines are social animals, living in small family groups of an adult pair and their offspring. They are largely nocturnal animals so tend to be out and about all night. The adult pair are monogamous, and mate for life.

The births of the latest babies take the total size of the porcupine family at the park to six.