Woburn Sands poet to star in national TV campaign

A children's poet from Woburn Sands is set to star in a TV advert campaign for size-inclusive clothing.

Josephine Dervish, who was filmed in her back garden, used clever rhyming couplets for Snag Tights national advert.

The poet said she was inspired by her frustration at so much ‘"beige and butterfly print" offerings for her size, and penned the poem as a sonnet to wearing beautiful, brightly coloured tights that fit.

The advert can be seen across Sky TV and Channel 4 throughout the month.

Founder Brie Read, who was inspired to create size-inclusive brand Snag Tights by her own struggles to find tights that really fit, said: “We consider our customers to be co-owners of the brand and it’s important that we represent and champion them in everything we do, so who better to tell the story of our brand than our customer base.

"We put the word out on our social channels for customers to send in videos of themselves talking about tights and the contributions came in thick and fast.