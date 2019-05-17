Woburn Sands woman celebrates 100th birthday with letter from Queen

FOUR generations of family members flocked to celebrate their matriarch’s special birthday last week.

Marjorie Newson turned 100-years-old last Wednesday, May 8 and received a signed letter from the Queen.

Enjoying a birthday G&T

To mark the important date, her three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren went to visit her at Devon Lodge in Woburn Sands.

Granddaughter Rachel said: "My Nan is amazing for her age, she doesn’t have a line on her forehead, I always joke with her that she is secretly having Botox.

"She had a great birthday. One daughter lives near in Caldecotte, the other daughter flew in from Canada to see her."