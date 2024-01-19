News you can trust since 1981
Woman, 23 arrested, following assault at petrol station in Milton Keynes town

No-one was injured but Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Bletchley.

It happened between 7am and 8am last Wednesday, January 10, when a woman was disruptive to members of staff in a petrol station on Aylesbury Street. Np was injured. Investigating officer PC Zak Fox said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed, or who may have information, about the incident to come forward.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43240013436.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Bletchley
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

> A 23-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of assault without injury and has been released on bail.