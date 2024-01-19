Woman, 23 arrested, following assault at petrol station in Milton Keynes town
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an assault in Bletchley.
It happened between 7am and 8am last Wednesday, January 10, when a woman was disruptive to members of staff in a petrol station on Aylesbury Street. Np was injured. Investigating officer PC Zak Fox said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed, or who may have information, about the incident to come forward.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43240013436.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
> A 23-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was arrested on suspicion of assault without injury and has been released on bail.