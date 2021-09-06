Woman, 42, goes missing in Milton Keynes

A 42-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been missing for two days and police are appealing for the public's help to find her.

Kirstie Roberts, who is from the Newport Pagnell area, was last seen at Central Milton Keynes train station on Saturday.

She is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall and is of medium build with shoulder length red hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket with a pink top underneath, grey leggings and white shoes.

Kirstie Roberts was last seen on Saturday

Investigating officer Sergeant Steve Brisley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Kirstie as we want to check she is safe and well.

"“We would ask anyone who may have seen someone matching her description in the vicinity of central Milton Keynes train station or if someone knows where she might be then we would ask them to get in touch."